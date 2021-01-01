Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S14 S435 or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 67 against 50.2 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (101.8 vs 164.9 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S14 S435
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 322.2 mm (12.69 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 204 mm (8.03 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 657 cm2 (101.9 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Red Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space 100% 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook S14 S435 +33%
400 nits
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

