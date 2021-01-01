Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 M533 or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

66 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Can run popular games at about 32377-44151% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (130.3 vs 164.9 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S15 M533
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 10.3 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 892:1
sRGB color space 100% 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 M533 +33%
400 nits
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
VivoBook S15 M533 +58868%
1108 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

