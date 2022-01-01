Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 M533 or TravelMate Spin P4 – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs Acer TravelMate Spin P4

47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
VS
48 out of 100
Acer TravelMate Spin P4
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Acer TravelMate Spin P4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Acer TravelMate Spin P4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer TravelMate Spin P4
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (118.9 vs 130.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S15 M533
vs
TravelMate Spin P4

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches		 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm
12.8 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~70.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 516:1 844:1
sRGB color space 65% 58.8%
Adobe RGB profile 45% 41%
DCI-P3 color gamut 43.6% 39.6%
Response time 18 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 M533 +33%
400 nits
TravelMate Spin P4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 194 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
VivoBook S15 M533
1.108 TFLOPS
TravelMate Spin P4 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81.4 dB 71.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

