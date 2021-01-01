Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 M533 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

VivoBook S15 M533
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~84.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 M533
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS - 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1280
DirectX support 12.1 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

