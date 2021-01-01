Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 M533 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

52 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
From $885
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S15 M533
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 516:1 -
sRGB color space 65% -
Adobe RGB profile 45% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 43.6% -
Response time 18 ms -
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 M533
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 194 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 -
GPU performance
VivoBook S15 M533
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +369%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.3 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

