ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 130.3 square inches)

Laptop:
VivoBook S15 M533
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 M533 +82%
400 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

