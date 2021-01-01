ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
VivoBook S15 M533 +74%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook S15 M533 +343%
5117
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
