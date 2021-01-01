Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 M533 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 vs VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
VS
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 200 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 130.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S15 M533
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 M533 +100%
400 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS - 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
3. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
4. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
8. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and S15 M533 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский