ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
From $800
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 58 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 127.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6200 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.4%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
VivoBook S15 S532 +16%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4367
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
VivoBook S15 S532 +20%
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
