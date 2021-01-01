Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 S532 or ExpertBook B1 (B1500) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 vs ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and ExpertBook B1 (B1500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S15 S532
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Green, Pink Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 S532 +14%
250 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Creator 15 and VivoBook S15 S532
2. VivoBook S15 M533 and VivoBook S15 S532
3. VivoBook S15 S533 and VivoBook S15 S532
4. G7 15 7500 and VivoBook S15 S532
5. VivoBook 15 M513 and VivoBook S15 S532
6. VivoBook S15 S533 and ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
7. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
8. ExpertBook B1 (B1400) and ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) and VivoBook S15 S532 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский