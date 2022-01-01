ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 vs Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|563:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|58.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|194 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
1389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4192
4246
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1309
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4837
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|27 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC256
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
