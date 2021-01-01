Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 S533 or Swift 3 (SF313-53) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
VS
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.7 vs 130.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S15 S533
vs
Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~76.7%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 41.6 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 563:1 1494:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile 37% 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness
VivoBook S15 S533
300 nits
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +47%
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 194 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

