Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 S533 or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

63 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
VS
54 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.3 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S15 S533
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level 41.6 dB 45.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 563:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile 37% 64.2%
Response time 33 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 194 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth 15M and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
2. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and S15 S533
3. Dell G5 15 5500 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
4. Dell G7 15 7500 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and S15 S533
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Air (Intel, 2020)
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
8. HP ENVY 13 and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
9. Apple MacBook Air (2019) and Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский