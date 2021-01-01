Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S15 S533 or Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (102.3 vs 130.3 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.05 kg (2.32 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 204.9 mm (8.07 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 41.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 563:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 37% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 194 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC256 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

