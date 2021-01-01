ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 vs ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.3 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 50 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|41.6 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|563:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|37%
|75.3%
|Response time
|33 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|194 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC256
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 +110%
7630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
