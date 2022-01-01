Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Swift 3 (SF314-43) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 48 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 7400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.5% -
Response time 4 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 216 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 65.2 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
