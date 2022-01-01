You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.8 vs 104.5 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.1% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Pink Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 7400:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.5% - Response time 4 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +33% 400 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 216 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 65.2 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.