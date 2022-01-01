ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.8 vs 104.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Pink
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|7400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.5%
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|216 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +44%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +44%
6720
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1113
1080
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +21%
8054
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|65.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
