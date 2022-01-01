Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 67 against 52.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 36% sharper screen – 225 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 7400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.5% -
Response time 4 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 216 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +171%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe No -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 65.2 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
