ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 67 against 52.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 36% sharper screen – 225 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|7400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.5%
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 / 35 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|216 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1810
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8185
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1508
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8053
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
