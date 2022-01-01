You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 67 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

36% sharper screen – 225 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 7400:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.5% - Response time 4 ms - Max. brightness ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 216 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +171% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe No -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 65.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.