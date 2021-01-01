Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

67 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
VS
65 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 67 against 58 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM
Noise level 39 dB 42.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1600:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 512
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

