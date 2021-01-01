Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
From $750
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 7400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.5% -
Response time 4 ms -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
400 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 216 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 -
GPU performance
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 65.2 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

