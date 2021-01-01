Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.8 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
2. Razer Book 13 (2020) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
3. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
9. MSI GE66 Raider and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский