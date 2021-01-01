Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
VS
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.8 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS - 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 448 768
DirectX support 12.1 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

