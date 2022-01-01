Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.8 vs 131.3 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39 dB 48.3 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 7400:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 99.7% 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.5% 99.9%
Response time 4 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 216 gramm 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +113%
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 65.2 dB 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
