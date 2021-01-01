Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 67 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.8 vs 113.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~73.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 9.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Pink Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1060:1
sRGB color space - 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40.7%
Max. brightness
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +33%
400 nits
Aspire 5 (A514-54)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

