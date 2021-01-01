Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or Swift 3 (SF313-53) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
VS
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.8 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
vs
Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~76.7%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Pink Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1494:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 73.3%
Max. brightness
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
400 nits
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +10%
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Dell XPS 13 9310
2. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ZenBook S UX393
3. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ZenBook 14 UM425
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Dell Inspiron 14 5402
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ZenBook 14 UX435
6. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Dell XPS 13 9305
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
8. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
9. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский