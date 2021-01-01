Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or MacBook Air (2019) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)

57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
VS
45 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i5 8210Y
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Apple MacBook Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
vs
MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1238:1
sRGB color space - 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

