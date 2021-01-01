ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Silver, Pink Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +519% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz - Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.