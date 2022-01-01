You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.8 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 691-943% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours

30% sharper screen – 216 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Pink White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 64 GPU performance ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +1257% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.