ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

49 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.8 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 691-943% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 76 against 67 watt-hours
  • 30% sharper screen – 216 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Pink White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 64
GPU performance
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +1257%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
