ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
VS
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 200 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.5%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Pink Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

