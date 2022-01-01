Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.8 vs 130.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches		 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm
14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.5%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Pink White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16
GPU performance
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +45%
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

