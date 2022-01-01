You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 67 against 42 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.8 vs 130.8 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.5% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.8 mm Colors White, Silver, Pink White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +33% 400 nits VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +45% 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

