You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.8 vs 131.3 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Silver, Pink Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 384 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +182% 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

