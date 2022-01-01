Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 63 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8967
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1420
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9511
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|32
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
