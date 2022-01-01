You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 10-45 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 64 GPU performance Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +369% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.