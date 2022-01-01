You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black White, Silver, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +38% 550 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12 GPU performance Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.