Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) vs ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm
12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches
|311 x 215 x 15.7 mm
12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|669 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.7%
|~85%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|-
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10368
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
