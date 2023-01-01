Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches 311 x 215 x 15.7 mm

12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 669 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~85% Side bezels 5 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +38% 550 nits ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 1.41 TFLOPS ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.