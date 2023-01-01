Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) or ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) vs ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) and ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
vs
ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm
12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches		 311 x 215 x 15.7 mm
12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches
Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 669 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~85%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

