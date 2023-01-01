Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Battery 75 Wh - 42 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.9 vs 129.6 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches Area 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~80.2% Side bezels 5 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +120% 550 nits Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 42 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

