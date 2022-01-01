You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 49.9 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 107.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm

12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) +38% 550 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.