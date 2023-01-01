Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 75 against 53 watt-hours
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.3 vs 133.9 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|72%
|Response time
|1 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1632
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8068
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
