Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) or Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) vs Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 75 against 53 watt-hours
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.3 vs 133.9 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
vs
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~85.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1700:1
sRGB color space - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 72%
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16
GPU performance
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +29%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Dell Inspiron 14 5430
2. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
3. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
4. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
6. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
7. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
8. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
9. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
10. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский