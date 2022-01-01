Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 75 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.3 vs 128.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
vs
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.9 mm
Colors Blue, Green Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1007:1
sRGB color space - 54.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 36.1%
Response time 1 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.9 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
