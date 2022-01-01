You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 75 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.3 vs 128.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.9 mm Colors Blue, Green Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1007:1 sRGB color space - 54.2% Adobe RGB profile - 37.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 36.1% Response time 1 ms 36 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +140% 600 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.9 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.