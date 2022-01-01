You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84.8% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Blue, Green Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 600 nits Swift 3 (SF314-71) n/a

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-71) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.