You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 75 against 52 watt-hours

71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.3 vs 131.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~87.4% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.5 mm Colors Blue, Green Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +50% 600 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.