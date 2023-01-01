Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.3 vs 136.4 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 100 against 75 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84.3% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Blue, Green Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 46.1 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1331:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4% Response time 1 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +20% 600 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.