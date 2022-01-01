Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 88% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 320 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|845:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|92.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|68.1%
|Response time
|1 ms
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|545 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10592
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.2 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
