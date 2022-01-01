Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 88% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 320 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 845:1
sRGB color space - 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.1%
Response time 1 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +246%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

