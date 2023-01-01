Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
VS
69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Blue, Green White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1041:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.5%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
