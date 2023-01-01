You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Blue, Green White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1041:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.5% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +50% 600 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.