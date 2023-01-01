You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i9 13980HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.3 vs 137 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.3 vs 137 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Can run popular games at about 667-909% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 667-909% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 90 against 75 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 90 against 75 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 3

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +20% 600 nits VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +1212% 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.