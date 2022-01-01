Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 75 against 67 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +202%
7471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +129%
6929
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
