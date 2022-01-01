Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 67 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (103.8 vs 174.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UM425
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~73.1%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space 100% 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UM425 +33%
400 nits
Nitro 5 AN517-54
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
