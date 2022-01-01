Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or Swift 5 (SF514-56) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 210 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches		 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~81.7%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 0 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 210 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UM425 +33%
400 nits
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UM425 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 5 (SF514-56)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

