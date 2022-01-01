You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 210 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~81.7% Side bezels 4.6 mm 0 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ZenBook 14 UM425 +33% 400 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance ZenBook 14 UM425 +67% 2.822 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.