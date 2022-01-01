Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 67 against 52.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UM425
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~82%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +6%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

