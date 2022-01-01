Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425 or MacBook Pro 13 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

54 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
VS
45 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 136-186% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 67 against 58 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14 UM425
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level 47 dB 41.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1195:1 1524:1
sRGB color space 96.1% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 78.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.8% -
Response time 24 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (2019) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1050 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR3
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 6
GPU performance
ZenBook 14 UM425 +248%
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
0.81 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC294 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB 79.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

