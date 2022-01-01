ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 136-186% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 67 against 58 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6000 RPM
|Noise level
|47 dB
|41.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1195:1
|1524:1
|sRGB color space
|96.1%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|78.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.8%
|-
|Response time
|24 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|214 gramm
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +20%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +29%
4704
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +17%
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UM425 +77%
6850
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.81 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR3
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|6
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC294
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|79.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|0.7 mm
|Size
|-
|13.4 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
